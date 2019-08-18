Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.33 ($39.91).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

HLAG stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.60 ($60.00). 39,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.70 ($61.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.82.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.