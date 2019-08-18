Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 158,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,387. The company has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.63. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.