GXChain Price Reaches $1.20 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00011567 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, DragonEX and QBTC. During the last week, GXChain has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $78.02 million and $3.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,827,087 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, BigONE, Huobi, DragonEX, QBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

