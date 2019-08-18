Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.96, approximately 158,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 255,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Greif alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.