Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.96, approximately 158,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 255,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.
GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greif (NYSE:GEF)
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
