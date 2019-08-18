Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

GEF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,541. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 3,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 590,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $18,997,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $4,762,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

