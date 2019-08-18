Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Greenbrier Companies posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $723.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

