Graft (GRFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,170.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $33,170.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00835850 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,268,570,747 coins and its circulating supply is 576,467,747 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

