Gold Bits Coin (GBC) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Gold Bits Coin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $3.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Bits Coin Profile

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. The official message board for Gold Bits Coin is blog.goldbitscoin.com . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Bits Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

