Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Gogo has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 302,573 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gogo by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

