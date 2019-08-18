Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.63. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.75. 1,510,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.