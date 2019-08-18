Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 118.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 624,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

