Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,274.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Giant has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $33.89, $20.33 and $18.98. Giant has a total market capitalization of $109,274.00 and $2,739.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00559897 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005416 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,755,500 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,496 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.63, $10.42, $11.91, $31.10, $33.89, $13.92, $50.68, $24.71, $7.59, $70.83 and $18.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

