FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.32 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. FunFair has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $119,430.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Gate.io, Binance and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, ABCC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

