FundRequest Market Capitalization Achieves $56,541.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. FundRequest has a market capitalization of $56,541.00 and $158.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 44% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.01323648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000444 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

