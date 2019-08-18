FTX Token Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00015249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.88 or 0.04982511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.