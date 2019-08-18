Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $848,578.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $848,578.00 and approximately $49,487.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,602,970 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, BitMart, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

