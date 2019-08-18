Freyrchain Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FREC)

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Freyrchain has a total market capitalization of $68,837.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC and CoinEgg. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00268250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.01324843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Freyrchain

Freyrchain launched on February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

