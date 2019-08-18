Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FORR has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

FORR stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $638.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.66. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

