First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.26. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,982,756 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AG. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 954,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 671,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

