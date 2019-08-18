Financial Survey: ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) vs. Propetro (OTCMKTS:PUMP)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ERHC Energy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ERHC Energy and Propetro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A -$12.04 million N/A N/A Propetro $1.70 billion 0.67 $173.86 million $2.00 5.67

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than ERHC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and Propetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A Propetro 10.54% 26.19% 16.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ERHC Energy and Propetro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Propetro 0 2 9 0 2.82

Propetro has a consensus target price of $23.76, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. Given Propetro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Propetro is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Propetro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Propetro beats ERHC Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

