Financial Analysis: QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) and Usio (OTCMKTS:USIO)

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) and Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

QC has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usio has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QC and Usio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QC N/A N/A N/A Usio -15.16% -39.74% -6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Usio shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of QC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Usio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QC and Usio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QC 0 0 0 0 N/A Usio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Usio has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Usio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Usio is more favorable than QC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QC and Usio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QC $98.21 million N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A Usio $25.02 million 1.76 -$3.78 million ($0.31) -8.42

QC has higher revenue and earnings than Usio.

Summary

QC beats Usio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Branch Lending, Centralized Lending, and E-Lending. The Branch Lending segment offers payday loans, installment loans, credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, debit cards, money transfers, and money orders through its retail branches. The Centralized Lending segment provides long-term installment loans comprising signature and auto equity loans. The E-Lending segment is involved in the Internet lending operations in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 409 branches with locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. QC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. The company markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers, as well as markets and sells prepaid card program directly to corporations and to consumers through the Internet. Usio, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Pineapple Payments. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

