Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 202,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $282.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $264,081.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,427,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,813,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,611. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.