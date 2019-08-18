Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 202,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $282.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $264,081.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,427,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,813,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,611. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

