Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,977.67 ($78.11).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON:FERG traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,966 ($77.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,926.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,482.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a one year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.