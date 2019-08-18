Fantom Market Capitalization Reaches $29.71 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Fantom has a total market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

