FairCoin (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0314

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $21.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00914520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00247424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002303 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

