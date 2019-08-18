Everipedia Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and DragonEX. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $46,109.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00265357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.01316910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

