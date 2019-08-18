Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $67,078.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $67,078.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01320436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

