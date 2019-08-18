Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364.17 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00054231 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Exmo, LiteBit.eu and Coinhub. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $635.12 million and approximately $364.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.01884812 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 112,803,751 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Exrates, C-CEX, Coinnest, Coinut, RightBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, BCEX, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Indodax, Exmo, Ovis, C2CX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinEx, Crex24, Gate.io, FCoin, Binance, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Bibox, BitForex, Coinroom, LBank, Stocks.Exchange, OKCoin International, Huobi, Korbit, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Coinone, Bitbns, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, Poloniex, Gatehub, Liquid, BigONE, HBUS, OKEx, CoinBene, Coinbase Pro, BTC Markets, Kraken, ABCC, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

