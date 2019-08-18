Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

EPD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 3,633,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

