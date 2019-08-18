Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 290,261 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 663,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

