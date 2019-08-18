Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $12,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,217,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $9,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $6,671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after buying an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

