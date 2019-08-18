Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Achieves $6.25 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $15,093.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,301,033 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

