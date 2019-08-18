Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $64,415.00 and $380.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.01890616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.