Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinBene, Liquid and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.73 million and approximately $136,579.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,778,244,820 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

