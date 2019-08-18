Egretia (EGT) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $166.03 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01327573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,217,777,159 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

