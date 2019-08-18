DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.67 ($117.05).

MRK opened at €94.32 ($109.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.53. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

