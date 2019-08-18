DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019 // Comments off

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.67 ($117.05).

MRK opened at €94.32 ($109.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.53. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.