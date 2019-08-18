Dystem (DTEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 46.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Dystem has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Dystem has a market capitalization of $9,129.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018250 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003143 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004204 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 6,820,745 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,835 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

