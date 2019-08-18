Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $807,220.00 and approximately $821.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00838973 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007076 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004204 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

