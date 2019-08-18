Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 1,000,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,330,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

DLPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.83.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

