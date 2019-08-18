DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Hits $514,959.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $514,959.00 and $1,344.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010519 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003487 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000810 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.