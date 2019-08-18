Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,409. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.