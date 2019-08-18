Datum Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Datum has a market cap of $1.22 million and $159,593.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, Datum has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01318080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023607 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

