Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.85, 117,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 185,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

