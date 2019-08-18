CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Reaches $57.81 on Top Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $53,166.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $57.81 or 0.00559684 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 582,167 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

