Cryptonex Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

