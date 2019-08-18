CryptoFlow Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $9,624.00 and $4.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00265357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.01316910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

