Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $42,408.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04981789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,206,747,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

