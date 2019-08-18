Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 12.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Crown by 19.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $66.35. 2,148,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,642. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

