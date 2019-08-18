Critical Comparison: Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & Graham (OTCMKTS:GHC)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Creative Learning does not pay a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Creative Learning and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.46 million 0.29 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Graham $2.70 billion 1.41 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning N/A N/A N/A Graham 11.48% 7.88% 4.69%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Learning and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Graham beats Creative Learning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

