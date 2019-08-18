Credit Suisse Group Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 529 ($6.91) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.30).

AML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,186.78 ($15.51).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 440.50 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 769.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.74.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Penny Hughes bought 5,474 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09). Also, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 4,053,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £32,431,600 ($42,377,629.69). Insiders sold 11,053,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,160,000 over the last ninety days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

